Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 462,741 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 20,605 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.21% of Best Buy worth $37,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 29.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,578,000 after buying an additional 24,977 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Best Buy by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Stock Down 0.5 %

BBY stock opened at $72.83 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.29 and its 200 day moving average is $79.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In related news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $854,565.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $461,074.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,761.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,617 shares of company stock valued at $6,189,818 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

