Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $180.36 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,784,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,305 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $180,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at $21,002,607.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,002,607.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,625. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv stock opened at $112.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.18.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.16.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

