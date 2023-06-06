Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Holdings Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 299.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 940,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 705,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $52,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 215,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 46,920 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 860,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.14.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $55.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.04. The firm has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.664 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

