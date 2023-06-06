Barclays PLC Buys 97,010 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 278,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,010 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $45,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 21,229.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 60,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after acquiring an additional 60,505 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 9.4% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 7,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $1,154,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 427.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 26,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $181.50 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.07 and a 1 year high of $220.42. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.54%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $199.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $193.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.16.

In other news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 62,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,016,639.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

