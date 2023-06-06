Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $170,000 Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 479.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 44.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Republic Services Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on RSG. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.80.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $143.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.72 and a fifty-two week high of $149.30. The firm has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Featured Articles

