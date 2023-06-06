Tcwp LLC Has $285,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Tcwp LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $189.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.29. The stock has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

