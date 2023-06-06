GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.03)-($0.02) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.08). The company issued revenue guidance of $129-$130 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.11 million. GitLab also updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.18)-($0.14) EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on GitLab from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on GitLab from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded GitLab from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.59.

GitLab Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $46.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.70 and a beta of -0.28. GitLab has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $70.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.44 and a 200 day moving average of $40.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.84 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GitLab news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $134,511.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 851,598 shares in the company, valued at $29,371,615.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $134,511.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 851,598 shares in the company, valued at $29,371,615.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 12,594 shares worth $418,200. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in GitLab by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,796 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in GitLab by 7,180.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,622 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,823,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,884,000. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

