Tcwp LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $137.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.10. The firm has a market cap of $100.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.14.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

