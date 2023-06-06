Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its stake in Mosaic by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $33.24 on Tuesday. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $63.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.42.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MOS. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.47.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.