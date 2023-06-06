Cango (CANG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 8th. Cango has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $70.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.69 million. Cango had a negative net margin of 55.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.18%.

Cango Trading Up 0.9 %

Cango stock opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. Cango has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31. The firm has a market cap of $164.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CANG. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cango during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cango during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cango in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cango in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cango in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 23.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cango, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. The firm’s services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

