GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.18)-($0.14) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.26). The company issued revenue guidance of $541-$543 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $532.79 million. GitLab also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.03)-($0.02) EPS.

GitLab Stock Up 31.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $46.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.16. GitLab has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $70.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.70 and a beta of -0.28.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several analysts recently issued reports on GTLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GitLab has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.59.

In other news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $134,511.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 851,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,371,615.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $134,511.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 851,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,371,615.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 12,594 shares worth $418,200. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in GitLab by 62.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GitLab during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in GitLab during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

