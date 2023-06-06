Tcwp LLC Lowers Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Tcwp LLC lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $82.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.88. The company has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Further Reading

