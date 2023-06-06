J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.20-9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.38. The company issued revenue guidance of +8.5-9.5 yr/yr to $9.25-9.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.28 billion.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $150.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.45. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $120.51 and a 1 year high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

SJM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an equal weight rating for the company. 58.com restated a maintains rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Argus raised J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a hold rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.36.

In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at $98,795,896.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $4,602,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,914,986.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,168 shares of company stock worth $14,799,601. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,284,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,727,000 after buying an additional 31,412 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,830 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,531,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,733,000 after purchasing an additional 197,519 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

