3,589 Shares in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Acquired by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 932.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 88.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 67.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCFT. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance

Shares of MCFT opened at $26.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $471.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.02. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.49 and a 12-month high of $35.29.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.21% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $166.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.37 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the following segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft.

