1,168 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Bought by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 17.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $221.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.06.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CAT. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.83.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.