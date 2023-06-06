Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.
Several research firms recently commented on AVNW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Monday, March 13th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Aviat Networks
In related news, CEO Pete A. Smith purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.83 per share, for a total transaction of $29,830.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 192,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,743.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Aviat Networks Stock Performance
Shares of AVNW opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.75 million, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.64. Aviat Networks has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80.
Aviat Networks Company Profile
Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.
