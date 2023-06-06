Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several research firms recently commented on AVNW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aviat Networks

In related news, CEO Pete A. Smith purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.83 per share, for a total transaction of $29,830.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 192,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,743.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the third quarter worth $419,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 395,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,341,000 after buying an additional 76,575 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 5.8% during the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 9.2% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 196,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 16,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks during the third quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNW opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.75 million, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.64. Aviat Networks has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

