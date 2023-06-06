AXS Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 5,753 Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,753 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Juniper Networks by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,756,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $182,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,143,793.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $30,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,736 shares in the company, valued at $878,884.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $182,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 931,496 shares in the company, valued at $27,143,793.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,450 shares of company stock worth $651,303 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $30.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.50. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $34.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.87.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.