BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 92.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,757,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $136.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of -20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.68. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $141.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.42.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $33,878.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,386 shares of company stock worth $10,555,749. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

