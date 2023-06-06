Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC reduced its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,830 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 991.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2,210.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In related news, Director J Thomas Hill purchased 11,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,735.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of RF stock opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.45.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on RF. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.28.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

