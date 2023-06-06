Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,448 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 423.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 23,118 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $1,399,117.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $76.25 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.50 and its 200-day moving average is $76.29. The company has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

