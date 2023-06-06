27,309 Shares in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Acquired by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 27,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBRA. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBRA. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.72.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average is $12.05. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently -214.28%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.