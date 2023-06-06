AXS Investments LLC Invests $156,000 in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBWI. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 8,507.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $62,221.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares in the company, valued at $3,487,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $39.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.77. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $49.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.70.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.45.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Further Reading

