Seven Eight Capital LP Reduces Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Seven Eight Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 30.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROK. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.67.
Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.4 %
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.55%.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $186,553.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,784.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $186,553.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at $720,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,701 shares of company stock valued at $481,727. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
Rockwell Automation Profile
Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rockwell Automation (ROK)
- Are Red Robin’s Sizzling Gains Overcooked or Just Starting?
- 3 Reasons The Wayfair Rally Is Way Overdone
- Time To Buy Regional Banks? Insider Buying Says Yes
- Dynatrace Stock Surges On AI, ‘Mandatory’ Network Monitoring
- Will the Five Below Rally Move it to a New All-Time High?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.