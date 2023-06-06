AXS Investments LLC Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 12.2% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,489,329 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $102,342,000 after purchasing an additional 170,361 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 40,143 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Comcast Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $39.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $165.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.71. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

