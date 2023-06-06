AXS Investments LLC Invests $77,000 in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 475 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEEV. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,497,000 after acquiring an additional 27,872 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,805,000 after buying an additional 30,709 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 176,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,832,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,481,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $193.38 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $232.26. The firm has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 60.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.03.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Guggenheim raised Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.26.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

