Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Announces Dividend of GBX 11

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:PAG opened at GBX 543.50 ($6.76) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 432.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44. Paragon Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 364.60 ($4.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 621.50 ($7.73). The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 500.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 534.01.
In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Graeme Yorston acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 542 ($6.74) per share, for a total transaction of £3,523 ($4,379.66). Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.
Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let, owner-occupied first and second charge lending, and related activities. The Commercial Lending segment provides SME lending, development finance, structured lending, and motor finance services.
