Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Announces Dividend of GBX 11

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Paragon Banking Group Stock Up 11.4 %

LON:PAG opened at GBX 543.50 ($6.76) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 432.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44. Paragon Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 364.60 ($4.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 621.50 ($7.73). The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 500.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 534.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paragon Banking Group

In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Graeme Yorston acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 542 ($6.74) per share, for a total transaction of £3,523 ($4,379.66). Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 690 ($8.58) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let, owner-occupied first and second charge lending, and related activities. The Commercial Lending segment provides SME lending, development finance, structured lending, and motor finance services.

