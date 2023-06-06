460 Shares in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Acquired by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,840,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,395,221,000 after acquiring an additional 237,698 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,587,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,939,000 after acquiring an additional 181,309 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 40.4% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 543,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,544,000 after acquiring an additional 156,301 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,283,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,110,000 after acquiring an additional 95,013 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.60.

Everest Re Group Price Performance

Everest Re Group stock opened at $342.53 on Tuesday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $394.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $366.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.69. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.48 by ($1.17). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.31 EPS. Everest Re Group’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 43.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.15%.

About Everest Re Group

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.