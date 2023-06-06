AXS Investments LLC Has $329,000 Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

AXS Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Payden & Rygel lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 272,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,202,000 after purchasing an additional 92,800 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,262,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,378,000 after purchasing an additional 765,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MS. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

MS stock opened at $83.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 53.26%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

