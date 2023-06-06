Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 106 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Advisors Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 178,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Etfidea LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $131.73 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $147.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.23 and a 200-day moving average of $136.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.