AXS Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,505 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,316,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,769,000 after buying an additional 25,551 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $13,464,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.62.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.49. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.