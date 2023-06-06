AXS Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

AXS Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,991 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $448,000. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 76,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 46,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,325 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 22,905 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.58.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $102.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.45 and its 200 day moving average is $109.32. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Stories

