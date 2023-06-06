AXS Investments LLC Invests $347,000 in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 41,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In related news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.92 per share, for a total transaction of $923,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,012,684 shares in the company, valued at $148,148,293.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSA. Wolfe Research lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

NSA opened at $37.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $58.31.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

