USS Investment Management Ltd Acquires 22,000 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 940.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:FE opened at $38.14 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $43.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.44.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 219.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

