Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,575 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,279,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,589,000 after buying an additional 1,674,460 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Airbnb by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,663,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,900 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,912,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $173,967,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Price Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $115.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.09. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $144.63. The stock has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus dropped their target price on Airbnb from $144.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $3,359,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,363,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,239,354.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $41,733,166.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,766,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,799,478.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $3,359,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,363,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,239,354.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,146,972 shares of company stock worth $248,941,141 over the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.