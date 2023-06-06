USS Investment Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 339,510 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth $45,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 1.1 %

HBAN stock opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.