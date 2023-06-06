Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $402,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 77.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 426.4% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 47,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,802,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,770,000 after acquiring an additional 98,162 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 444,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,314,000 after acquiring an additional 36,017 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.13.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $96.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.19. The firm has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

