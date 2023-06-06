Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,002,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 582,116 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $47,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,345,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Newmont by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,802,760. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $41.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.53. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $68.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of -63.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -242.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.53.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading

