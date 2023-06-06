Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $620,000 Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $277.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $306.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $286.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

