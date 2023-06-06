CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 8th

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

CNO Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. CNO Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 19.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CNO Financial Group to earn $2.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

CNO opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. CNO Financial Group has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.13.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.00 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 3,648 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $82,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 3,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $82,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven E. Shebik purchased 8,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $187,538.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,495.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 522.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 8,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

CNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

