USS Investment Management Ltd Has $4.45 Million Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,929,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,139,684,000 after purchasing an additional 631,836 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,833,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $981,607,000 after purchasing an additional 657,742 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,132,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $753,793,000 after purchasing an additional 68,199 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,775,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,702,000 after purchasing an additional 126,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,517,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,409,000 after purchasing an additional 639,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CNP opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average of $29.70. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

See Also

