USS Investment Management Ltd Grows Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in PG&E were worth $5,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in PG&E by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,801,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,907 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,206,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,623,000 after purchasing an additional 288,082 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in PG&E by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,875,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,503,000 after buying an additional 537,764 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on PG&E in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.28.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.14.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

