Twin Tree Management LP Sells 523 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Twin Tree Management LP cut its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in US Foods were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,826,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in US Foods by 2.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 29,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USFD. Guggenheim lifted their target price on US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on US Foods from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Insider Activity

US Foods Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 3,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $124,879.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,694. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other US Foods news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 3,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $124,879.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,694. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 2,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $99,844.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,954,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,094 shares of company stock valued at $985,869 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USFD opened at $41.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average of $37.16. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $41.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

