Twin Tree Management LP Buys Shares of 2,370 Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cognex by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,895,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $658,855,000 after purchasing an additional 180,188 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cognex by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,389,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $472,094,000 after acquiring an additional 826,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cognex by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,842,000 after acquiring an additional 45,764 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Cognex by 16.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,142,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,165,000 after purchasing an additional 717,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 25.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,365,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $180,938,000 after purchasing an additional 883,697 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Cognex Stock Down 2.3 %

Cognex Dividend Announcement

CGNX stock opened at $55.55 on Tuesday. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $58.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.55 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

