4,940 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,940 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $5,424,543,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,630,566,000 after purchasing an additional 128,126 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,341,425,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $1,204,636,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $1,115,468,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.20.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $191,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,901,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,698 shares of company stock worth $8,799,321 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $271.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $275.57.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

