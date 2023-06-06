Wealth Alliance Trims Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

Wealth Alliance lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,386,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BATS:ESML opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.