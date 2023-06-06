iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,872,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,180,000 after buying an additional 556,659 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,279,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,375,000 after purchasing an additional 55,252 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,720,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,401,000 after purchasing an additional 53,405 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,287,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,202,000 after purchasing an additional 133,480 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,997,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $92.34 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $95.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.