Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 2,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares in the company, valued at $6,152,318.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,435. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Barclays started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett raised Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Argus increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.62.

TSCO stock opened at $207.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $181.40 and a 1-year high of $251.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.53.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

