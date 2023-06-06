Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lessened its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,652 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ET. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 61,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 30,791 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Energy Transfer by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,380,177.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $18,749,300. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE ET opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $13.67. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.72.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 91.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.