JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Future (LON:FUTR) Target Price to GBX 1,845

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,040 ($25.36) to GBX 1,845 ($22.94) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 157.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FUTR. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Future from GBX 1,153 ($14.33) to GBX 668 ($8.30) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 1,620 ($20.14) to GBX 1,350 ($16.78) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,780 ($22.13) price objective on shares of Future in a report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,459.40 ($18.14).

LON:FUTR opened at GBX 716.50 ($8.91) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £865.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 738.66, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,016.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,253.79. Future has a 1-year low of GBX 703.50 ($8.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,008 ($24.96).

In other Future news, insider Jon Steinberg bought 90,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 886 ($11.01) per share, with a total value of £802,866.62 ($998,093.76). Company insiders own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

