SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Stock Holdings Increased by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,985 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in SAP were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in SAP by 58.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,831,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,992,000 after acquiring an additional 550,825 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of SAP by 230.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after acquiring an additional 969,505 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SAP by 4.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,359,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,325,000 after purchasing an additional 52,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SAP by 15.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,322,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,427,000 after purchasing an additional 172,243 shares during the period. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SAP opened at $132.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $155.75 billion, a PE ratio of 73.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $137.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.54.

SAP Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $2.1864 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 89.94%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on SAP from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.20.

SAP Profile

(Get Rating)

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.